Wärtsilä systems for two Capital Gas LNG carriers

October 13, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply four shaft generator systems for two LNG Carrier vessels that the Sout Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Greek ship management service provider Capital Gas.

Each of the two 174,000 cubic metres LNG carriers will feature two 1.9 megawatts Wärtsilä shaft generators.

The shaft generator systems are to specifically provide power take-off from the main engines.

Wärtsilä received this order back in August 2021, and Hyundai Heavy will receive the equipment in 2022.

By enabling power take-off, the systems allow the main engine to generate electricity for onboard use, thus reducing fuel consumption, and lowering emission levels. They also are improving both the vessels’ energy efficiency design index (EEDI) and future carbon intensity index (CII).

“In aiming to continue improving our fleet efficiency and reduce our environmental footprint, we have decided to adopt the latest available technologies. The installation of advanced shaft generator systems was one of the investments we are making in this direction, said Miltos Zisis, managing director of Capital Gas.

