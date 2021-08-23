LNG carrier Adamastos delivered to Capital Gas

August 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Greek ship operator Capital Gas has taken delivery of its new LNG carrier Adamastos from South Korea’s shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Courtesy of Capital Gas

The Adamastos is a 299 meters long vessel that has a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

It features XDF engines, and GTT‘s MKIII FLEX containment system.

French energy company Engie has chartered the vessel for a period of up to seven years.

Related Article Posted: 28 days ago HHI to attempt unmanned maiden ocean trip in very large LNGC Posted: 28 days ago

Moreover, this is the fifth of nine vessels scheduled for delivery between 2020-2023.

BH chartered the first two vessels of the series, Aristidis I and Aristos I. The third, Aristarchos, is under a long-term charter with Cheniere. The fourth one, Attalos, is also under a long-term charter with BP.