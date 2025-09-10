Wärtsilä to deliver electric propulsion system for Molslinjen’s new high-speed ferries

Back to overview
Equipment
September 10, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Finland-based technology major Wärtsilä has clinched a contract to supply a fully integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for a pair of new high-speed catamaran ferries being built for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

Credit: Molslinjen, Incat Tasmania

As informed, Wärtsilä is set to provide the integrated propulsion system, the DC power conversion system, its energy management and automation solutions, eight electric propulsion motors and waterjets for the battery-electric vessels that are presently being constructed by Australian manufacturer Incat Tasmania.

The scope of supply also comprises the Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control solution that is said to enable “more efficient” sailing.

According to the Finnish marine technology player, the electric-driven waterjet configuration boasts low-eight, shallow draft operation as well as ‘improved’ manoeuvrability owing to the integrated steering. Moreover, the waterjets were reportedly engineered to ‘boost’ overall propulsion efficiency.

As disclosed, the equipment is planned to be handed over to the yard starting in 2026.

To remind, Molslinjen had commissioned Incat Tasmania to build the two catamarans at the end of July this year. Measuring 129 meters in length and 30.5 meters in width, the ships will room up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars.

Once constructed, they are due to serve the Kattegat route, between Jutland and Zealand, with delivery dates slated for 2027 and 2028.

As elaborated, the units are expected to play an important role in facilitating the green transition for ferry services as well as for Denmark as a whole, given that the predictions are that the vessels could cut down on thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.

What is more, the ferry order is anticipated to bolster Incat Tasmania’s position in the shipbuilding sector, particularly given that the production has already well advanced on Hull 096—which is hailed as “the world’s largest” battery-electric ship—and Hull 100, a 78-meter next-generation hybrid ferry.

On the other hand, Molslinjen recently welcomed a new battery-powered RoRo passenger ferry built by Turkish shipbuilder Cemre Shipyard. As previously reported, the zero-emission ferry Nerthus joined the company’s fleet in mid-May, when it began its journey to Denmark.

