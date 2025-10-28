Back to overview
ABB to power CMAL's 7 new all-electric ferries

ABB to power CMAL’s 7 new all-electric ferries

Vessels
October 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss technology company ABB has won an order with Poland-based shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding to supply power distribution and propulsion systems for seven all-electric double-ended ferries ordered by Scotland’s maritime player Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL).

SVRP vessel design concept visualisation by naValue GmbH/H. Krüger

The vessels are scheduled for delivery to CMAL between late 2027 and early 2029.

ABB has also been selected as the sole supplier responsible for delivering shore power solutions across multiple CMAL ferry terminals, beginning with Kennacraig and Port Askaig.

As part of the ship owner’s ‘Small Vessel Replacement Programme’ aiming to achieve a substantial renewal of the small vessel fleet and associated port upgrades, the 50-meter ferries are expected to bring enhanced resilience and sustainability to the CMAL fleet. They will serve nine routes in the Clyde and Hebrides region on Scotland’s west coast, each transporting up to 200 passengers and 24 cars at a time – with the exception of one vessel, which has capacity for 250 passengers and 16 cars.

“We appreciate ABB’s expertise in power, propulsion and electrification. Combined with our excellence in shipbuilding, we will make this a great set of vessels to advance low-emission transportation across the western Scottish ferry network,” Michal Jaguszewski, Director of Commerce, Remontowa Shipbuilding, commented.

Once operational, ABB’s shore connection system will allow berthed vessels to turn off their engines and connect to the local electrical grid, thereby significantly reducing CO₂ emissions and decreasing noise pollution in port areas. As a result, air quality in the area will improve, and the emission reductions will support CMAL’s long-term environmental goals.

Co-funded by the Scottish Government, the project represents an important step in the United Kingdom’s efforts to decarbonize its ports by eliminating emissions from docked vessels.

“These ferries will bring increased capacity and the benefits of clean, fully electric propulsion to island and rural communities in Scotland,” Jim Anderson, Director of Vessels at CMAL, said.

“ABB’s experience in system integration and ensuring ship electrification and shore connection work efficiently together is well placed, and we look forward to taking delivery of the vessels.”

