Incat Tasmania to build two battery-electric ferries for Molslinjen

July 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Australian manufacturer of high-speed catamaran ferries Incat Tasmania has been selected to design and build two new battery-electric ferries for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen.

Early-stage construction of the vessels will begin in the coming months, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled in late 2027.

Once operational, the ferries will each carry up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars, operating at speeds over 40 knots, and eliminating thousands of tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

The vessels, each 129 meters long and powered by approximately 45,000 kWh battery systems, will operate on the busy Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, forming part of “the world’s largest” electrification project at sea.

The latest order is expected to strengthen Incat’s position in sustainable shipbuilding, with construction already well advanced on Hull 096, “the world’s largest” battery-electric ship, and Hull 100, a 78-meter next-generation hybrid ferry.

“These new vessels for Molslinjen mark a turning point not just for Incat but for the global maritime industry,” Robert Clifford, Incat Chairman, commented.

“They are part of a new class of high-speed, low-emission ships that are redefining what’s possible at sea. We’re honoured to again partner with Molslinjen, and proud to help them deliver real environmental change on one of Europe’s busiest ferry routes.”

The construction of these vessels commence as Incat prepares to expand its production facilities at Prince of Wales Bay in Tasmania. The expansion will allow the shipbuilder to double its capacity and workforce over the next three years and significantly increase the number of large ships it can deliver annually.

The project also represents a strengthening of ties between Australia and Denmark. Incat Tasmania Managing Director Craig Clifford, who also serves as the Honorary Consul for Denmark in Tasmania, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to the green transition.

“Incat has a long and trusted relationship with Denmark through our work with Molslinjen, and I’m particularly proud to see this next chapter unfold,” Clifford said.

“These vessels will connect communities across the Kattegat with high-speed, clean energy technology, and they’ll be built right here in Tasmania.”

In related news, Molslinjen recently took delivery of a new battery-powered RoRo passenger ferry built by Turkish shipbuilder Cemre Shipyard.

Designed by Danish maritime consultancy and engineering firm OSK-ShipTech, Nerthus is one of two double-ended 11.6-meter-long ferries ordered by Molslinjen in 2022.

View on Offshore-energy.

