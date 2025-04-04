Back to overview
WATCH: First of three Agalas subsea vessels launches in Türkiye

April 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A new 100-meter-long cable laying support vessel (CLSV) being built at the Sefine Shipyard for Norwegian Agalas and Cecon Contracting has been launched in Türkiye.

Agalas reported yesterday, April 3, that the first of its three subsea vessels had been launched in Türkiye, with a few intense months ahead before the vessel is ready for operation with Cecon Contracting and its clients.

Cecon Vigor launches in Türkiye

Cecon Vigor has been designed by NSK Ship Design and is a dual-fuel diesel/methanol electric-driven vessel that has an optimized battery package.

According to Cecon Contracting, the vessel is a versatile work platform, capable of operating in other segments of the offshore industry when not installing cable, prepared for typical offshore wind services as well as light construction work and cable repair.

It has a cable cargo hold capacity of 2,800 tons, an open deck of 1,020 m2, a 70-ton 3D AHC crane, and SPS accommodation for 100 persons.

Agalas also has two construction support vessels (CSVs) being built at the Sefine Shipyard, one jointly owned with Eidesvik and another jointly owned with Eidesvik and Reach Subsea, announced this February.

The first, set for delivery in early 2026, is owned by Eidesvik Agalas, in which Eidesvik holds a 50.1% stake and Agalas the remaining, while the second will be two-thirds owned by an entity owned by Eidesvik and Agalas, controlled by Eidesvik, and one-third owned by Reach Subsea. The second vessel is scheduled to be delivered in spring 2027.

The two vessels will be deployed for subsea and offshore wind operations and equipped to perform construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work.

