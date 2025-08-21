Munin jacket; Source: Aker BP
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy WATCH: North Sea-bound platform jacket ready to go to its final destination

WATCH: North Sea-bound platform jacket ready to go to its final destination

Business Developments & Projects
August 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Aker BP, a Norwegian oil and gas player, has set the stage to transport a jacket destined for its gas development project in the North Sea on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Munin jacket; Source: Aker BP

Aker BP and its partners, Equinor and PGNiG Upstream Norway, made a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Yggdrasil area in December 2022 and submitted plans for development and operation (PDOs) to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The first steel for the Munin platform was cut at Aibel’s yard in Thailand in November 2023. A 2,900-ton utility module for Munin was ready for sail-away in October 2024, after the topsides, expected to weigh over 8,000 tonnes, were lifted onboard a transport vessel in August last year. 

Related Article

Aker BP has now confirmed the loading of the Munin jacket onto the barge at Heerema Fabrication Group in Vlissingen, Netherlands. This 130-meter-tall jacket, weighing 5,200 tonnes, is expected to soon set sail for the northern part of the Yggdrasil area for installation.

Håkon Helgå, Munin’s Project Manager, commented: “The Munin jacket is delivered according to plan, with quality, and the work has been carried out safely. Aker Solutions efficiently delivered quality engineering in the early stage of the project.

“This enabled us to cut the first steel as planned in Vlissingen in the winter of 2024. It has been a true pleasure to work as an integrated One Team with all parties these last years and everyone involved should be proud of the Munin jacket delivery.”

The Norwegian operator describes Yggdrasil as the largest ongoing development on the NCS, which is powered by tens of thousands of people across Norway and the world. The project is perceived to be progressing forward according to plan, on track for first production in 2027.

Munin jacket ready to set away

WATCH VIDEO

Located in the northern part of the Yggdrasil area, Munin is an unmanned production platform, seen as the first of its kind on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Yggdrasil project, with gross resources of more than 700 million barrels of oil equivalent, is expected to be remotely operated from an integrated operations center and control room onshore in Stavanger.

Related Article

The finished Munin platform will be one of three new platforms in the Yggrasil area between Alvheim and Oseberg in the North Sea.  

Aker BP underlined: “We need stable and predictable conditions to continue to deliver essential energy to Europe in the years ahead. This is crucial for safeguarding jobs and maintaining energy security.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles