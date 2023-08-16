Waves start producing clean power for Israel’s electrical grid

August 16, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Eco Wave Power has connected its wave energy plant to Israel’s national electrical grid, making it the first wave energy project to deliver electricity to the country’s power supply.

The ‘EWP-EDF One’ wave energy plant in Tel Aviv, Israel (Courtesy of Eco Wave Power)

Located at the Port of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, the ‘EWP-EDF One’ project will now proceed to full system calibration that is to be followed by a ceremonial ‘plugging in’ event and demonstration in the coming months to commemorate this historic achievement.

The ‘EWP-EDF One’ power station was built by Eco Wave Power collaboration with and co-funding from EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry.

Featuring 10 floaters installed along the Port of Jaffa’s pre-existing breakwater, the power station has an installed capacity of 100kW, which will produce enough energy to power approximately 100 homes at peak efficiency.

Each floater connects directly to Eco Wave Power’s land-based energy conversion unit, which enables easy access for operational maintenance and upgrades, according to the company.

Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power’s founder and CEO, said: “We are proud to see our vision of sustainable wave energy becoming a reality at the Port of Jaffa.

“I am grateful to the EDF Renewables IL team, Israeli Energy Ministry, the Atarim Group (which manages and develops the Tel-Aviv Jaffa coastline), and my entire team at Eco Wave Power who worked tirelessly to take this project from an idea to a new source of clean energy for Israel.

“We believe this is just the start for wave energy and we are excited for this station to serve as a catalyst for many more projects across the globe.”

In addition to providing clean energy to Israel’s electrical grid, the ‘EWP-EDF One’ power station will also serve as a public education center, backed by the GREENinMED grant Eco Wave Power recently received from the European Union, which will fund the creation and installation of a unique educational experience at the Port of Jaffa station.

