WIND setting up cable storage yard in the US

March 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch subsea cable firm WIND has signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Rhode Island-based terminal operator Waterson Terminals to set up a cable storage yard in the U.S.

WIND’s plans to establish a new cable storage yard on the east coast region of the United States come after the completion of several U.S. cable projects.

The cable storage yard will be located at ProvPort in Providence, Rhode Island, and is expected to be fully operational by the beginning of Q3 2022.

From Providence, WIND will provide all cable and accessories storage and handling, while the project management will be carried out from the company’s headquarters in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.

According to the company, there is potential to expand into other WTS facilities as the business grows and more space is required.

For the first U.S. projects this year, WIND’s European cable team will be on-site working with a local labor force from Waterson Terminals and the International Longshoreman’s Association (ILA). Over time, local labor will be trained in specialty equipment and handling techniques to increase local job creation.

“We want to bring the experience that we have gained in the European energy market over the last 10+ years to the U.S., and extend our contribution to the global energy transition, in our own small way,” said WIND CEO, Tom Nooij.

