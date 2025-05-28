WinGD medium-bore, multi fuel-ready engines picked for X-Press Feeders’ ships

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss marine power company WinGD has won an order for two X-S short-stroke engines for container vessels to be built for Singapore-based container feeder operator X-Press Feeders at the South Korean HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard.

Illustration. Courtesy of Port of Tallinn

The 2,800 TEU vessels will each be powered by a six-cylinder, 62-bore model from WinGD’s new medium-bore X-S series. The engine series is said to provide compact power for vessels with small propellers or low main deck heights.

“The medium-bore engine is the workhorse of the deep-sea shipping market. With the X-S series we have a thoroughbred—…efficient, easy to maintain, with low production costs and ready for deployment for all fuels,” Benny Hilström, Vice President of Market Development, WinGD, commented.

WinGD
Courtesy of WinGD

According to WinGD, the X-S series is available in 52- and 62-bore sizes for a range of fuel options including diesel and dual-fuel LNG, methanol and ammonia.

The two 6X62-S2.0 engines, which will be coupled with high-pressure selective catalytic reduction units to meet NOx emissions limits, will be delivered to the shipyard in late 2026.

Last year, X-Press Feeders made significant efforts in advancing sustainability and decarbonization in shipping by placing orders for a fleet of 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled boxships in China and launching Europe’s first green methanol-powered feeder network.

Beyond green methanol, X-Press Feeders is exploring a range of alternative fuels and technologies to further cut emissions in shipping. Read more in the interview below:

