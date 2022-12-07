WinGD nets engine diagnostics deal for 17 dual-fuel engines

December 7, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss marine power company WinGD has received orders from two LNG carrier operators for its WinGD Integrated Digital Expert (WiDE) engine monitoring, diagnostics and remote support service.

Knutsen OAS Shipping has ordered WiDE for seven vessels, which include a recently delivered LNG carrier and six under construction.

CoolCo, formed in 2021 with Eastern Pacific Shipping and Golar LNG as shareholders, will use the service on two existing vessels. The orders will deliver diagnostics to a total of 17 WinGD X-DF dual-fuel engines.

WindGD’s WiDE uses advanced data sensors, analysis and modelling to compare engines’ in-service operation with their ideal reference performance for real-time conditions, identifying anomalies before they raise alarms and alerting crew to potential issues.

According to the company, this enables crews to avoid or dramatically reduce the time taken for troubleshooting, while fleet managers can optimise maintenance programmes based on detailed and up-to-date insight into component condition.

In addition, WiDE enables support from dedicated WinGD Operations Experts and provides regular updates on engine performance and condition.

Rudolf Holtbecker, Director Operations, WinGD said: “WiDE empowers the vessel’s operation team with the tools needed to increase insight into engine performance, manage their maintenance plan and troubleshoot any challenges in order to reduce operating costs.”

“Backed by our on-call experts, they can have total confidence that they will be able to maximise engine availability and optimise performance. As new engine technologies start to enter the market this level of support will become an increasingly important safeguard for early adopters and pioneers.”



More than 200 vessels are now monitored through WiDE. All new WinGD engines are fitted with the WiDE hardware as standard to enable the service.