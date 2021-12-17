WinGD opens new test centre in China to speed up shipping’s transition

December 17, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss marine engine technology developer WinGD has opened a new test centre in Shanghai, China, as the company continues to invest in its R&D infrastructure.

The Global Test Centre, launched on 16 December 2021, is a collaboration with China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute (CSPI).

The duo aims to advance a decarbonized future through sustainable fuel and combustion research and innovation.

According to WinGD, the role of R&D has come into sharp focus as part of the strategy to help ships reach the IMO’s 2050 target. The success of the industry reaching these targets relies on a focus well beyond alternate fuels.

This new centre will encompass research and innovation around future fuel propulsion solutions, holistic energy management systems, and power generation based on new energy converters.

For the development of new technologies and products, the Global Test Centre comprises of two 2-stroke test engines and several test rigs for the validation of sub-systems such as fuel injection, pumps or gas admission valves.

With future demands in mind, testing will focus on new fuels including methanol and ammonia, and on the further development of WinGD’s low pressure dual-fuel technology. The test centre will also be equipped with an electrical grid representing modern vessels, including a DC grid laboratory and dynamometers instead of water brakes, a perfectly suited infrastructure to test and demonstrate hybrid propulsion systems in the future.

“The pace at which we need to act as an industry to reach a carbon free future requires all players to step up with significant commitment. By considerably expanding our test engine infrastructure, we are confirming our commitment to accelerate the energy transition in shipping,” Dominik Schneiter, WinGD Vice President Research & Development Dominik Schneiter, commented.

Dominik Schneiter. Image by WinGD

“The future is a multi-fuel landscape where deep knowledge of the combustion properties of all fuels is required. Our collaboration with our CSSC family of companies allows us to bring the full weight of our shared expertise towards this goal.”

The decarbonization of the maritime industry is a global challenge that requires collaboration and collective efforts at unprecedented levels. The combination of WinGD’s expertise of 2-stroke engine efficiency with low emissions, and the technology innovation capabilities of CSPI, are expected to result in future integrated power solutions that will help reach zero emissions.