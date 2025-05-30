Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Sungrow partners with BrightHy to deliver hydrogen solutions in Iberia

May 30, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Sungrow Hydrogen, a subsidiary of China’s energy solutions company Sungrow, and BrightHy Solutions, Fusion Fuel’s hydrogen solutions platform, have entered a strategic agency and partnership agreement to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen production equipment in Iberia.

BrightHy revealed it will serve as the agent for Sungrow Hydrogen’s products, citing its “engineering expertise, market knowledge, and local presence” as key strengths in delivering tailored solutions and support.

As disclosed, the partnership builds on the two companies’ existing collaboration, with both already working together on new hydrogen projects in the region.

Frederico Figueira de Chaves, Fusion Fuel, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sungrow Hydrogen to bring best-in-class hydrogen production technologies to our markets. This collaboration not only strengthens our technology portfolio offering but also ensures that customers benefit from both Sungrow Hydrogen’s world-class innovation and BrightHy’s ability to provide expert local support.”

Chaocai Peng, Chairman of Sungrow Hydrogen, commented: “The technological prowess of Sungrow Hydrogen, coupled with BrightHy’s practical expertise and market reach, will facilitate the seamless integration of hydrogen solutions for industrial and energy applications. We are united in our dedication to spearhead the green hydrogen market by providing efficient, intelligent and safe hydrogen solutions in Iberia.”

In other news, at the beginning of 2025, Sungrow Hydrogen signed a supply agreement with Indian renewable energy company ACME to provide water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment for the latter’s 320 MW green ammonia project in Oman.

Under the agreement, Sungrow is expected to provide multiple sets of 1000 Nm3/h alkaline (ALK) hydrogen production equipment and flexible green hydrogen production solutions for the project, with the delivery expected to be completed within 2025.

