Wison bags FEED contract for Türkiye's first biogas-to-methanol project

Business Developments & Projects
March 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

China-based EPC services provider Wison Engineering has secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Türkiye’s first biogas-to-methanol project being developed by integrated waste management firm ITC and biofuels company WasteFuel.

Courtesy of Wison Engineering

Wison Engineering officially signed the contract with ITC and WasteFuel on March 19 at its headquarters in Shanghai.

The FEED contract for the ITC-WasteFuel Ankara Green Methanol Project is said to mark “a substantial step forward” for producing a low-carbon, renewable methanol that will “effectively reduce the carbon footprint of the shipping industry and support the sector’s energy transition”.

The project envisions utilizing biogas generated from ITC’s waste treatment facilities in Ankara to produce green methanol, with the final investment decision (FID) expected in early 2026.

David Trench, CEO of WasteFuel, stated: “This next phase of project development is absolutely crucial and we’re pleased to select Wison Engineering as our partner in this work. This project has the potential to become a global reference point in the green methanol landscape.”

Yavuz Kantur, General Manager of ITC, added: “This project is not only designed to deliver a low-carbon fuel, but also provide an innovative application for the 1.8 million tons of municipal waste the site is currently receiving from the Ankara metropolitan area. Wison’s track record of delivering pioneering energy projects gives me confidence in this next phase of work.” 

