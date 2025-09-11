Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Wison-H2Carrier collab targets lower costs for green ammonia production

Wison-H2Carrier collab targets lower costs for green ammonia production

Business Developments & Projects
September 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese clean energy services provider Wison New Energies and Norwegian company H2Carrier have launched a new initiative aimed at reducing the production costs of green ammonia.

Illustration. Courtesy of H2Carrier (Archive)

The companies plan to leverage Wison’s EPCIC execution capabilities and project experience with H2Carrier’s project development and floating production competence to ‘significantly’ reduce the cost of producing and supplying green ammonia through innovation, scale, and standardization.

The collaboration aims to complete the delivery of a 500 MW green ammonia floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility in Norway.

For this project, Wison will provide engineering and design, as well as cost-effective construction and integration of the works for the green ammonia FPSO, and accelerate the time-to-market and reduce risk by being an end-to-end partner.

H2Carrier will provide experience from floating production of green ammonia, both from the technical side and as a project developer of complete value chains for floating production of hydrogen derivatives.

The selected solution was developed based on experiences from FPSO and FLNG to bring low-cost renewable energy to the end user in a safe and efficient manner using existing and well-proven technologies, and has the benefit of minimizing the environmental footprint on land, Wison explained.

“We are excited to announce this collaboration between Wison and H2Carrier, that will bring to the market the benefits of the potential for low cost of electricity generation in northern Norway and other remote territories worldwide, said Huang Yi, President of Europe, Wison New Energies.

“Wison clearly sees Power-to-X (P2X) in general and green ammonia specifically as a strategic pillar for growth, and this collaboration confirms our commitment in this direction. We strongly believe in the advantages of this project developed in Norway by H2Carrier, as Norway has always been at the forefront of green developments and is privileged to have one of the largest ship owning bases in the world, an industry with a clear and stated commitment to net-zero.”

Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier AS, added: “By using remote, low-cost renewable energy in combination with cost-optimized construction, integration and project execution, we aim to achieve the most competitive production cost of green ammonia. This project, as well as our portfolio of international large scale projects based on the use of the P2XFloater, will enable standardization and replicability which are key factors for achieving efficiencies in construction, integration and project execution.

“The solution will also enable a shortening of the project cycle time for new P2X developments and thus contribute to improved returns. We are pleased to engage with Wison who we regard as a valuable partner to reach these ambitions and look forward to bringing safe and sustainable energy infrastructure to the market together.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles