DNV approves H2Carrier’s green ammonia floating production unit design

August 30, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society DNV has issued approval in principle (AiP) to Norway-based H2Carrier for its industrial-scale concept for a floating production unit to produce green ammonia at sea, confirming the technical feasibility of the design.

H2Carrier is the designer and owner of the proprietary P2XFloater concept, based on the conversion of an existing very large gas carrier (VLGC) into a floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that can serve to produce environmentally friendly ammonia for the local or for the world market.

P2XFloater. Courtesy of H2Carrier

The said FPSO would source electricity from a wind farm or other renewable source to provide power for electrolysis of seawater to produce hydrogen as input to the so-called Haber-Bosch process which produces liquid ammonia by combining hydrogen and nitrogen under high pressure and high temperature. The required nitrogen would also be produced onboard the FPSO.

H2Carrier intends to build, own and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters.

DNV’s vice president of Business Development for Floating Production, Conn Fagan, said the AiP covers all aspects of the integrated vessel concept including structural integrity, mooring, ammonia production, ammonia storage and cargo handling.

“The innovative P2XFloater concept provides a low-cost, fast-track and flexible solution to produce green ammonia on an industrial scale and at a competitive price. Market demand is rapidly increasing primarily due to the decarbonisation of the industrial and maritime sectors”, says Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier AS.

Lunde added that the approval is a significant technical milestone that gives the company a springboard for further development towards the commercial realisation of this concept.