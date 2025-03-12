Cargo vessel crashed into MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker off the coast of the UK; Source: Greenpeace UK
With fire 'greatly diminished,' probe into oil tanker–cargo ship North Sea allision ongoing

Vessels
March 12, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

A collision between a U.S.-flagged oil/product tanker and a Portuguese container ship in the North Sea, north of England, put both vessels on fire, which has since been brought under control. Speculation keeps running rampant over the incident as authorities continue to investigate the root cause behind the allision, as this is being portrayed as a case of a cargo ship striking a stationary object since the tanker was anchored off Hull in the North Sea at the time of the incident.

Cargo vessel crashed into MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker off the coast of the UK; Source: Greenpeace UK

Stena Bulk reported on March 10, 2025, that its oil/product tanker Stena Immaculate was involved in an allision with the container ship Solong while anchored off Hull in the North Sea, which led to a breach in a cargo tank on the tanker carrying Jet A-1 fuel, enabling fire to break out.

According to the company, the crew of the Stena Immaculate abandoned the vessel, and all of them are safe and accounted for. This ship is operated and managed by Crowley, the U.S.-based logistics, marine, and energy solutions company, serving government and commercial contracts.

Stena Bulk claims that Crowley set its emergency vessel response plan in motion right away and actively worked with partners and the authorities to contain the fire and secure the vessel, with a significant support operation coordinated by HM Humber Coastguard.

As the Crowley-managed Stena Immaculate tanker was struck on its port side by the container ship Solong, at least one cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel was ruptured, setting the vessels on fire, with fuel reported as being released.

“The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for. […] Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available,” underlined the U.S. firm.

Crowley kept working closely with response agencies, including the HM Coastguard, to secure the vessel in a restricted safety area and initiate a spill containment response. The firm claims that all of its 23 mariners that were on board are safe and accounted for with no reported injuries.

Stena Immaculate tanker; Source: Stena Bulk

Cal Hayden, Vice President of Crowley Global Ship Management, pointed out: “As with all our operations, Crowley’s priority is to protect the safety of mariners, and the environment. We greatly appreciate the quick actions and support of the U.K. authorities, rescue workers and others to today’s incident and remain committed to working with them on the continued response efforts.”

The Stena Immaculate, which is managed by Crowley through a joint venture with owner Stena Bulk, was selected by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) in 2023 to serve in its Tanker Security Program.

Crowley underlined: “While under charter on this voyage for the Military Sealift Command, the tanker was anchored while it awaited berth availability at the Port of Killingholme, where it was due to make a standard delivery of fuel as part of a routine service under this program when it was struck. At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident.

“At the time it was struck, the 183-meter (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks. Crowley is supporting the relevant authorities in the UK who are investigating the incident and will defer to them for any further questions on potential cause.”

In its most recent update on the situation, Crowley highlights its ongoing close collaboration with UK agencies to support the incident response, salvage, and environmental impact mitigation operations, resulting from container ship Solong striking Stena Immaculate while at anchor on Monday, March 10.

The company pointed out: “A fire onboard the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished with no visible flames. Crowley is continuing to assist response efforts led by the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). The vessel is stationary at anchor and being monitored by Crowley representatives, partners and government authorities, and we are working alongside partners during initial salvage activities.

“In the meantime, we are prioritizing supporting the health and wellbeing of our mariners in Grimsby and the response effort to mitigate environmental threats. It remains uncertain at this time what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but initial review shows impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A1 fuel.”

In addition, UK agencies are said to be closely monitoring air quality and any possible public health impacts resulting onshore, with both currently measuring low or within normal levels. As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the incident and its impacts, Crowley has decided to defer to them any question about the cause and confirms that the individual arrested by local police is not a member of the Crowley crew.

While emphasizing that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency continues to coordinate the response to the collision between the Solong and the Stena Immaculate to the North East of the Humber Estuary, John Craig, Assistant Chief Coastguard, stated: “The vessels were interlocked and held in place by the anchor of the Stena Immaculate, before the Solong detached and drifted south overnight. A tow line has now successfully been put in place and a tug is holding Solong offshore in a safer position.

“There are still some flames visible on the main deck of the Solong and firefighting is focusing on this area. A salvage plan is being developed with the appointed salvors on scene. A second salvage company has been engaged for the Stena Immaculate, which remains at anchor, with safety tugs on scene. The fire on Stena Immaculate is greatly reduced with no flames visible.”

Craig has confirmed that a comprehensive counter-pollution response is in place, and HM Coastguard continues to make preparations for any pollution that may occur because of the damage to the vessels.

Assistant Chief Coastguard continued: “The MCA’s concern in relation to tanks on the Solong has reduced with tugs now able to work in close vicinity. The threat from the previously identified dangerous goods on board has reduced significantly. Air quality sampling onshore has shown no toxins and modelling from the Met Office indicates no threat to the public.

“We continue to engage actively with Humberside Police, salvors, the port authorities and other agencies to protect the public and the environment as far as possible while continuing to respond to the developing situation.”

All parties urged to refrain from speculation on North Sea allision’ causes

Many, including Nautilus International, a trade union and professional organization serving, supporting, and protecting the interests of more than 20,000 maritime professionals in the UK, Netherlands, and Switzerland, have expressed concerns following the allision between the Madiera-flagged Solong and the U.S.-flagged Stena Immaculate ships in the North Sea.

Nautilus underscored: “Our thoughts are with all seafarers involved in this tragic incident, particularly with the family, friends and colleagues of the missing crew member. The decision to suspend the search and rescue operation weighs heavily on our maritime community.

“While details of the incident continue to emerge, Nautilus International urges both the public and media to refrain from speculation about the causes of yesterday’s allision and to allow the official investigation to run its proper course before drawing conclusions.”

This call for restraint comes after U.S. officials allegedly could not rule out ‘foul play,’ as a potential cause for the crash that set these vessels ablaze. Since the oil tanker was carrying jet fuel, climate and environmental activists remain concerned about the impacts a spill from this crash could have on marine life.

Responding to the news of an oil tanker collision off the coast of Yorkshire, a spokesperson for Greenpeace UK said: “We are monitoring reports of a cargo vessel crashing into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire very closely.

“Both the high speed of the collision and the footage of the aftermath are cause for great concern. Right now, our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident and the emergency services responding to the situation.”

While Downing Street confirmed no evidence of foul play so far, Germany’s Ernst Russ, the owner of Solong, adamantly denied the circulating media reports, insisting that the container ship was not carrying any containers “ladened with sodium cyanide.”

Oil tanker collision off the coast of Yorkshire

WATCH VIDEO

The spokesperson added: “At this stage, it’s too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage. But the magnitude of any impact will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and type of oil carried by the tanker, the fuel carried by both ships, and how much of that, if any, has entered the water.

“Sea and weather conditions will also be important in determining how any spill behaves. In the case of an oil spill or any loss of hazardous cargo from the container ship involved, the speed of the response will also be crucial in limiting any impact.”

Nautilus concluded: “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers faced daily by maritime professionals. It also underscores the critical importance of having highly skilled seafarers working aboard tugs and emergency response vessels, as well as the maritime professionals at HM Coastguard and the RNLI, whose expertise is essential during such challenging circumstances.

“It also demonstrates the camaraderie and support of all those who work at sea, with crews from several nearby vessels selflessly supporting the rescue and recovery of those forced to abandon both vessels.”

