With oil & gas markets on tenterhooks in the wake of the Israel-Palestine war, is a reinvigorated push for clean energy coming?

As the conflict between Israel and Palestine rages on and the death toll keeps rising, global markets, especially oil and gas ones, are already rattled with many outlining the potential impacts of this war, since Brent crude oil prices are sporting a 5% increase. While these impacts are bound to be limited, a further spike along with a disruption of oil supplies are believed to be on the cards if Iran joins the fray. On the other hand, some have pointed out that the worsening political instability in the Middle East could leave its mark on gas prices and spur a greater zest for the transition to green energy.