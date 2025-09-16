With regulatory green light secured, Brazilian tie-back project charges full steam ahead

Back to overview
September 16, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Brazilian oil and gas company PRIO, formerly known as PetroRio, has received the installation license for a tie-back project in Brazil’s Campos basin.

FPSO Valente (formerly known as FPSO Frade) operating in the Frade field off Brazil; Source PRIO

As disclosed by PRIO, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Renewable Resources (Ibama) has authorized the installation of the Wahoo field production development system and the interconnection of wells to FPSO Valente, formerly known as Frade.

FPSO Valente has a processing capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and storage of up to 1.5 million barrels. Its daily production in Q2 2025 averaged at 23,000 barrels. The unit will be connected to the producing Frade field, located some 30 kilometers away.

Prio believes Wahoo has the potential to produce over 125 million barrels of oil in the pre-salt layer. The company holds a 100% interest in the field, which is located some 150 kilometers from the coast in 1,400 meters of water depth.

Since the vessel responsible for laying the rigid pipeline has already been contracted and informed, the company intends to kick off subsea construction activities and the tieback to the FPSO immediately. The vessel is expected to reach the site in October. 

In September 2023, McDermott was picked to transport and install around 30 kilometers of coated ten-inch rigid pipelines and associated subsea structures for the Wahoo field to connect it to the FPSO Valente. The deal came with an extension option for a second pipeline.

PRIO’s plan includes drilling four producing and two injector wells, with hopes for first oil between March and April 2026. As the project’s schedule and scope have changed, the company now estimates its total cost at $870 million.

The drilling permit for the six-well campaign was received earlier this year, when the Hunter Queen rig started mobilizing to the site.

