Wood secures work on UAE’s first large-scale methanol production plant

Business & Finance
May 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK engineering and consulting company Wood has received a contract from the UAE’s chemicals and transition fuels hub TA’ZIZ to provide project management consultancy (PMC) for the development of “one of the largest methanol plants in the world”.

Illustration only. Courtesy of TA'ZIZ

As the provider of project management consultancy services, Wood will work with TA’ZIZ’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, Samsung E&A, to deliver this project.

Gerry Traynor, President of Eastern Hemisphere Projects at Wood, said: “Wood is continuing to deliver complex projects at scale for our clients in the Middle East region, a key strategic growth region. This win with TA’ZIZ is testament to our world-class expertise in downstream chemical facilities and extensive project management capabilities. We are proud to support TA’ZIZ on this significant project for the UAE.”

Located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi, TA’ZIZ’s plant is set to become the first methanol production facility in the UAE and one of the largest of its kind in the world.

The facility is projected to produce 1.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of green methanol, powered by clean energy from the grid.

Construction of the plant is expected to be completed by 2028 under the EPC contract worth $1.7 billion.

The facility is part of the chemicals and transition fuels hub, which will, in its initial phase, produce 4.7 mtpa of chemicals by 2028, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, and caustic soda. Several of these chemicals will be produced for the first time in the UAE.

