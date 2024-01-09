Wood Thilsted to perform ground modeling for Lithuania’s first offshore wind farm

January 10, 2024, by Adrijana Buljan

Wood Thilsted is starting ground modeling and foundation concept design work for the first offshore wind farm in Lithuania, on behalf of Ignitis Renewables.

The work, taking place this year, consists of developing a site ground model, support to the geotechnical campaign and a variety of foundation concept assessment activities, including structural design, corrosion protection and geotechnical interpretation.

“We are excited to start work on this project – the first of its kind in the Baltic states. Our team is able to extract maximum value from the acquired site survey data by matching our deep geophysical and geotechnical knowledge with our extensive record of foundation design. We are proud to support Ignitis Renewables in bringing offshore wind to Lithuania,” said Vanrisch McLean, Geophysics and Survey Director at Wood Thilsted.

The company has already been involved in the project as it assisted during the desk study phase before the auction.

Last year, the Lithuanian government held the auction, the country’s first for an offshore wind project. In July 2023, the government provisionally selected the joint venture between Ocean Winds and Ignitis Renewables. Three months later, it officially confirmed the joint venture as the developer of Lithuania’s first offshore wind farm.

The project site is located approximately 30–36 kilometres off Lithuania’s Baltic Sea coast and covers an area of approximately 120 square kilometres.

Scheduled to begin operations by 2030, the offshore wind farm will have an installed capacity of 700 MW and is expected to generate up to 3 TWh of electricity annually, which would meet up to a quarter of Lithuania’s current electricity demand.