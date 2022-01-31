Woodside awards Svitzer towage contract for Western Australia LNG terminal

January 31, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Svitzer, towage operator and part of Maersk, will provide services to Woodside Energy’s LNG export operations in the Port of Dampier, starting from the end of 2023.

Woodside’s LNG export terminal in the Port of Dampier, Western Australia

Woodside Energy chose Svitzer as a long-term provider of towage services for its flagship LNG operations in Western Australia. In other words, Svitzer entered into a 12-year contractual arrangement for the provision of services at Woodside’s LNG export operations in the Port of Dampier. This is the outcome of an open tender process.

Therefore, Svitzer will provide five modern 80-tonnes bollard pull tugboats to service the shipping of export LNG cargoes. The company will also provide one new pilot transfer vessel to support Woodside and its joint venture operations.

Svitzer says its services significantly reduce emissions across fleet operations by deploying enhancements to the tugs’ designs and operating models.

Nicolaj Noes of Svitzer Australia said: “Svitzer looks forward to collaborating with Woodside to further reduce emissions from its tug operations by incorporating the latest proven new technologies over the term of the contract.”

“It is a key priority for Svitzer to contribute positively to the local communities where we operate. A key outcome of the tender will be the commissioning of a new pilot transfer vessel to be built in Western Australia.”