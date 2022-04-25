World-first certificate for operating uncrewed surface vessels awarded to Fugro

April 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has received what is said to be the world’s first professional certificate to operate uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The company’s Middle East office personnel completed the world’s first Maritime Autonomous Surface Systems (MASS) professional certified training delivered by SeaBot XR at its CEbotiX training academy, the National Centre for Operational Excellence in Marine Robotics based in Southampton, UK.

Fugro and SeaBot XR have been working together since 2019 to develop the skills required by the connected mariner.

This initial training course adds to the existing skills of their qualified mariners to ensure a safe transition from sea to shore. Focus is placed on critical topics such as mission analysis, situational awareness, cyber security, and resource management.

The training is based on experiential learning, where trainees are provided with theoretical knowledge, before taking a staged approach to the command-and-control process.

“It’s exciting to see this first cohort of MASS professionals complete this phase of training which lays the foundation for MASS operations. This is the start of their journey where trainees will complete additional modules as they advance in the profession,” said Gordon Meadow, CEO at SeaBot XR.

“We will continue to roll out the broader MASS certified professional training scheme throughout 2022 and 2023 as the complexities of the vessels and the tasks they complete increases. The training and skills required will continue to evolve to ensure people and technology can coexist in maritime.”

Related Article Posted: 13 hours ago Fugro goes strong in all regions at 2022 kick-off Posted: 13 hours ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: