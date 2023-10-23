World’s 1st H2-powered tugboat en route to final commissioning preparations

October 23, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Port of Antwerp-Bruges has informed that on Monday, October 23, 2023, the Hydrotug 1, the world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat, will make the journey from Oostende to its homeport in Antwerp, Belgium, where the port and shipping and cleantech company CMB.TECH will further prepare the vessel for commissioning and operational use.

Archive; Courtesy of Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The two parties are expected to prepare the tugboat for commissioning in the coming weeks, aiming to have it operational by 2024.

The vessel is equipped with two innovative BeHydro dual-fuel engines that can run on both hydrogen and traditional fuel.

It can store 415 kg of compressed hydrogen in 6 stillages installed on the deck and is said to eliminate the emissions equivalent of 350 cars.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Facebook. De eerste op waterstof aangedreven sleepboot meert aan in Antwerpen Spannende dag vandaag! 🤩 Want een unieke aanwinst voor onze vloot is onderweg naar Antwerpen. De #Hydrotug1 is de allereerste sleepboot ter wereld die op #waterstof vaart. Ze vertrok vanochtend in Oostende en zal in de vroege avond aanmeren aan onze Nautisch Operationele Cluster in Antwerpen. Daar zullen we hem de komende weken samen met CMB.TECH verder afwerken. Meer over weten? 👉 Lees verder op https://brnw.ch/21wDLo3. Posted by Port of Antwerp-Bruges on Monday, October 23, 2023

Hydrotug 1 was launched in May 2022 at the Armón Shipyards in Spain, and a few months later, it made its way to Belgium, where the hydrogen system was installed and tested in the port of Oostende.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges said the vessel is part of an integrated greening program for the fleet of the Port and represents a significant step in the transition to a climate-neutral port by 2050.

To note, the port also highlighted it wants to play a key role in the import, local production, processing and throughput of green hydrogen and hydrogen carriers, such as ammonia and methanol.