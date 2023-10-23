World’s 1st H2-powered tugboat en route to final commissioning preparations
Port of Antwerp-Bruges has informed that on Monday, October 23, 2023, the Hydrotug 1, the world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat, will make the journey from Oostende to its homeport in Antwerp, Belgium, where the port and shipping and cleantech company CMB.TECH will further prepare the vessel for commissioning and operational use.
The two parties are expected to prepare the tugboat for commissioning in the coming weeks, aiming to have it operational by 2024.
The vessel is equipped with two innovative BeHydro dual-fuel engines that can run on both hydrogen and traditional fuel.
It can store 415 kg of compressed hydrogen in 6 stillages installed on the deck and is said to eliminate the emissions equivalent of 350 cars.
Hydrotug 1 was launched in May 2022 at the Armón Shipyards in Spain, and a few months later, it made its way to Belgium, where the hydrogen system was installed and tested in the port of Oostende.
Port of Antwerp-Bruges said the vessel is part of an integrated greening program for the fleet of the Port and represents a significant step in the transition to a climate-neutral port by 2050.
To note, the port also highlighted it wants to play a key role in the import, local production, processing and throughput of green hydrogen and hydrogen carriers, such as ammonia and methanol.