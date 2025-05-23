methanol
World’s ‘first’ 9,300 CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier hits water

May 23, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

CM Kong Kong, described as the world’s first 9,300 CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier, has been launched in China.

Courtesy of CMES

The launching ceremony took place in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, on May 21, 2025.

Being built by China Merchants Industry Haimen Base, the newbuild was ordered by shipping company China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), a subsidiary of China Merchants Group. The roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship features a total length of 219.9 meters, a width of 37.7 meters, a designed speed of 19 knots. It is equipped with a methanol energy ecosystem consisting of a methanol dual-fuel main engine, a methanol dual-fuel auxiliary engine, a methanol dual-fuel boiler, and a methanol supply unit, making it the world’s first RoRo vessel to adopt green methanol as its main power source, according to the company.

Furthermore, the vessel meets the International Maritime Organization’s TIER-3 emission requirements, with significant advantages in low-carbon and environmental protection.

The vessel will enter the commissioning and sea trial stage after launching and is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

CM Hong Kong is the first in a series of methanol dual-fuel RoRo units ordered by China Merchants Energy Shipping, marking a major breakthrough in the construction of green and intelligent large RoRo vessels.

The batch of 9,300 CEU car carriers was ordered back in 2023 on the back of growing demand for vessels in the car transport segment.

Chinese automobile exports have experienced consistent growth in the past few years, surpassing Japan, for example. The increase in vehicle trade and the increasing share of pure electric/hybrid vehicles are expected to further drive the demand for car carriers.

