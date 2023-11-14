CMES exercises options for 4 methanol-fueled car carriers, orders 4 bulkers

November 14, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Shipping company China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), part of China Merchants Group, has ordered a total of eight new vessels from China Merchants Industry.

CMES

The agreement worth about $508 million was signed on November 13, 2023.

As informed, the order includes four 7,800 CEU methanol-powered dual fuel car carriers, two 82,000 dwt dry bulk carriers and two 62,000 dwt multipurpose ships.

The methanol-fueled car carriers are expected to be delivered to their owner in the third quarter of 2026. They will be equipped with a 60-cylinder methanol internal combustion engine. While using green methanol as a fuel, this type of main engine can also use traditional diesel when necessary.

Back in March 2023, CMES ordered two 9,000 CEU methanol-powered roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels, with options for four identical units. The company has now exercised options for four ships, changing the capacity from 9,000 CEU to 7,800 CEU “in order to further improve the port and cargo capacity”.

With the new batch of car carriers, the company wants to help domestic automobile export industry as well as expand its international RoRo transportation business.

The four bulkers are slated for delivery from the second half of 2025 until the end of 2026.

The units will adopt the latest energy-saving and environmentally friendly ship design from the Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), according to CMES. The 82,000 dwt dry bulk carriers will be equipped with desulfurization towers and shaft generators, while the 62,000 dwt multipurpose ships will feature 150-ton cranes.