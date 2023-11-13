World’s largest 3D-printed eco boat unveiled in the UAE

November 13, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Al Seer Marine and Abu Dhabi Maritime, both based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have unveiled the world’s first 3D-printed water taxi.

On November 6, the companies also secured a Guinness World Records title for the largest 3D-printed boat.

“Crafted from 67% recycled materials, this 11.98-meter-long marvel not only represents a technological feat but also signifies a giant leap towards sustainable transportation,” the duo said.

“This achievement is a testament to our shared commitment to pioneering engineering and eco-conscious practices.”

Earlier, the record for the ‘largest 3D-printed boat’ was held by the 7.72-meter-long 3Dirigo, developed by the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

The collaboration between the two UAE companies has given rise to a new era in maritime transportation, emphasizing sustainability and inclusivity as core principles. This milestone is prompting the industry to adopt greener technologies, according to the two parties.

In November 2022, Abu Dhabi Maritime and Al Seer Marine signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in maritime-related developments and environmental protection.

The extensive MoU covers future-oriented innovative developments, including the introduction of sustainable boats — which are equipped with eco-drive systems — for public transport as well as for maritime surveillance and protection.