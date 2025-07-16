Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Wuhu Shipyard earns double green light for novel 18,600 dwt tanker design

Wuhu Shipyard earns double green light for novel 18,600 dwt tanker design

Research & Development
July 16, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

China-headquartered shipbuilder Wuhu Shipyard has been awarded approvals in principle (AiP) from two classification societies, Norway’s DNV and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), for its eco-friendly 18,600 dwt chemical tanker.

Credit: Wuhu Shipyard

As disclosed, the tanker, which was independently developed by Wuhu Shipyard, is the fourth unit of this vessel type to receive this form of validation.

The ship model has already attracted interest from both domestic and international chemical tanker owners due to its sustainability- and efficiency-oriented specifications, officials from the Chinese shipbuilding player have shared.

As informed, the chemical tanker is the result of work focused on environmental regulations, safety, and shifting market demands. The company has worked together with Japanese software firm iFTC to improve the hull form of the tanker. Specifically, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) was applied for iterative optimization of the shape of the hull.

The vessel is also said to have been outfitted with a ‘high-efficiency’ propeller and ‘advanced’ energy-saving solutions, owing to which the unit is anticipated to meet – and possibly exceed – the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements.

More precisely, compared to its internationally sailing counterparts, the tanker is projected to consume 7-8% less power at the same speed, thus ‘enhancing’ fuel efficiency.

Concerning construction expenses, Wuhu Shipyard has elaborated that the configuration of the vessel’s electromechanical systems was optimized to reduce building costs once the tanker enters that stage.

In recent years, the Chinese vessel construction company has increased its focus on research and development. Its affiliates have made similar efforts, with the SanDianShui New Energy Technology Co. concentrating on vessels powered by new energy sources and the Anhui Haizhi Equipment Research Institute and Shanghai Haizhizhiyuan Technology Co. primarily engaged in the development of ‘next-generation’ ships.

As understood, Wuhu Shipyard has also expanded its facilities by adding two new slipways and two stainless steel production sites. The company has also shown interest in digital transformation and smart manufacturing, having reportedly begun constructing an intelligent factory.

Beyond the domestic market, Wuhu Shipyard has set its sights on Europe, too, with an alliance forged between the yard and Germany’s Tamm Media in June 2024. As divulged, the bipartite cooperation would endeavor to promote China’s green shipbuilding technology and integrate overseas market resources and experience.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles