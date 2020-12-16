Xodus boosts emissions division to support net zero drive

December 16, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Energy consultancy Xodus has expanded its emissions team to support clients and the wider energy industry in achieving its net zero goals.

Atmospherics expert Natasha Howlett has joined the company to lead an in-house emissions management division, which will support clients’ emissions reduction initiatives around the world.

This new offering will build on Xodus’ existing services by including offshore energy assessments, exhaust stack sampling, emissions management and forecasting, ESOS compliance, BAT assessments, gas turbine and compressor performance testing and training packages.

Joining Howlett, will be Christopher Smith and Vicky Milne, who come from energy and emissions consultancy, PI, and boast more than 15 years of dedicated emissions experience between them. Throughout that time, the team has built an extensive international database of emissions data compiled from hundreds of global offshore tests and assessments.

Christina Horspool, UK environment division manager for Xodus, said: “As the global energy industry steps up to its commitment to significantly reduce and improve the management of emissions, we have a clear role to play in enabling our clients to achieve their Net Zero goals.

“We are committed to investing in the very best talent and technology to remain as the go-to energy consultancy of choice and today’s announcement reflects just that. The experience of Natasha, Vicky and Chris enables us to provide the industry with unparalleled emissions expertise and services.”

As the industry tries to balance challenging economic demands with the need to significantly improve sustainability, the emissions team will work closely with clients to set priorities internationally.

Natasha Howlett added: “I have admired the ethos and approach of Xodus for many years and it’s great to now be part of such an exciting company. As well as our continued support to familiar clients, we are looking forward to establishing a range of new relationships.”