Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Yamna to develop large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project in India

Yamna to develop large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project in India

Business Developments & Projects
July 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based green hydrogen and ammonia producer YamnaCo (Yamna) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to develop a large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia project in the state of Andhra Pradesh in India.

Courtesy of Yamna

Under the MoU concluded on July 18, Yamna will collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop a phased grid-connected green ammonia project with a planned capacity of up to 1 million ton per annum (mtpa) near the port of Krishnapatnam.

The proposed project is envisioned to serve both domestic and export markets, leveraging the state’s port infrastructure to access global demand centres in Europe and Asia. Several leading international financial institutions have already expressed interest in supporting the initiative, Yamna said.

The estimated investment for the project is approximately INR 160 billion (around $1.85 billion), and it is expected to create around 5,500 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

“The state’s rich renewable energy potential, progressive policy framework, and strategic location make it an ideal destination for green hydrogen development,” Shailendra Bebortha, County Head (India) of Yamna, commented.

“We thank NERDCAP, AP EDB & AP IIC and other government departments for their active cooperation for the initiative, This project will not only support India’s decarbonization goals but will also position Andhra Pradesh as a key player in the global green hydrogen economy.”

Yamna’s project in India also aligns with the country’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to produce 5 mtpa of green hydrogen by 2030.

Related Article

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles