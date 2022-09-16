Yang Ming commits to responsible ship recycling

September 16, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has become a signatory to the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI), an information disclosure platform hosted by the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI).

Illustration. Courtesy of Yang Ming

By joining SRTI, the shipping company decided to publicise its recycling policies, practices and processes.

“To strengthen our ESG commitment, Yang Ming vows to ensure greater transparency in ship recycling practices by joining the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI),” the company said.

“Through disclosing ship recycling policies, we will fulfill our promise of safeguarding human and environmental rights from shipyard to scrapyard. This approach will pave the way to a safer and greener ship recycling industry.”

“It is vital that all stakeholders work together to create a sustainable shipping industry, and this includes transparency at all stages of the ship lifecycle. The more transparency we have in ship recycling, the more we are able to raise the bar and improve the standards,” Andrew Stephens, Executive Director of the SRTI, commented.

“We are glad to welcome Yang Ming to the SRTI community and look forward to working with Yang Ming and other signatories to ensure ship recycling transparency everywhere.”

Yang Ming joins 30 signatories in the SRTI and adds to 13 other shipowners who demonstrate their commitment to transparent and responsible ship recycling by holding themselves to account and making their ship recycling policies public. The company’s disclosure can be viewed via the SRTI platform.

As of July of 2022, the Taiwanese carrier operates a fleet of 95 vessels with a 7.837 million dwt/ operating capacity 690 thousand TEUS, of which containerships are the main service force.

In response to environmental protection, the company follows the Hong Kong Convention 2009 and eliminates old ships by means of green recycling.