Yara and MOL team up to strengthen ammonia supply chain

November 10, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Yara Clean Ammonia, a subsidiary of Norwegian fertilizer company Yara International ASA, and Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have agreed to work together to strengthen ammonia supply chain.

According to MOL, the collaboration includes but is not limited to using ammonia as a marine fuel.

Demand for ammonia is expected to grow in the future as the next-generation clean energy source. It does not emit CO2 during combustion and it has been studied for use in mixed combustion at coal thermal power plants, for use as a hydrogen carrier and for use on board ships as fuel.

With this collaboration, the companies aim to jointly lead the industries to accelerate decarbonisation.

In addition to partnering with MOL, Yara has signed a collaboration agreement with Brooklyn-based technology startup Amogy.

Yara will consider Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system as a zero-emissions solution for use within future shipping projects. The companies will also pursue opportunities with external partners, including shipowners, for Amogy to deliver its proprietary technology and YCA to deliver clean ammonia.

MOL is also supporting ammonia transport business with the recently announced endorsement of a new strategy from the Mission Possible Partnership aimed at promoting decarbonisation in industry.

The sector transition strategy “Making Net-Zero Ammonia Possible” wants to ramp up the production of zero-emission ammonia, potentially for use as a clean marine fuel.

