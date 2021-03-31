Back to overview
Home Ammonia Ammonia as marine fuel: the next big frontier
Premium

Ammonia as marine fuel: the next big frontier

March 31, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

As the maritime industry embarks upon the fourth propulsion revolution, ammonia has been identified as one of the key alternatives to fossil fuels in the shipping’s pathway toward becoming carbon neutral.

Ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier;
Ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier; Image Courtesy: NYK

There has been a notable increase in the uptake of large ammonia vessels over the past year, according to Getting to Zero Coalition’s latest edition of zero-emission project mapping.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop