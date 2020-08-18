Yilport, Commercial Port of Vladivostok join TradeLens blockchain platform

August 18, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

TradeLens, a blockchain-based digital container logistics platform jointly developed by A.P. Moller – Maersk and IBM, recently welcomed two new members — Russia’s Commercial Port of Vladivostok and Turkey’s port operator Yilport.

Illustration. TradeLens/Maersk

Commercial Port of Vladivostok is one of the first in Russia to join the platform that optimizes transportation and tracking of goods through the exchange of data and digitized documents between cargo owners, shipping companies, customs authorities, port and terminal operators.

“We are now testing the system and transferring information about loading and discharge of cargo, berthing of vessels to the blockchain platform,” Anton Popov, director of the IT department in Commercial Port of Vladivostok.

“After complete integration of the system, we will be able to optimize work with regulatory authorities, reduce the time required for processing documents and receive updates from the sea carrier online.”

Additionally, Yilport – TradeLens cooperation started in July 2020 with data integration from Yilport Gebze and Gemport terminals to the blockchain-based platform.

With millions of containers in motion worldwide, old-fashioned systems and manual document exchange can cause delays, confusion and inefficiencies that create waste in the supply chain. With a goal to tackle this waste and improve efficiency, the Yilport IT teams completed the full integration with TradeLens in a short time.

Specifically, data exchanges are provided via API messages, and six main messages are operational between Yilport and TradeLens. These messages are: gate in, gate out, vessel load, vessel discharge, actual load date list and actual discharge date list. The goal is to replace the old generation data exchange with near instant data flows.

“By working with TradeLens Yilport Holding will accelerate the digitization of global trade for importers and exporters across our network. Modernizing the processes through which logistics operates is critical to building more robust and efficient supply chains which will help with economic development and value creation for all parties,” Mark Wootton, Yilport Holding CIO, explained.

“We are excited to work with Yilport and its extensive international footprint. Working with innovative ports and terminals we can jointly promote the benefits of a truly global digitally connected supply chain,” Thomas Sproat, Senior Director Network Development, GTD Solution Inc., said.

“Earlier visibility of containerized cargo for those managing assets within the supply chain allows for improved yard planning, as well as the ability to offer new services to importers and exporters who rely on ports and terminals as a key element of the global supply chain,” he added.