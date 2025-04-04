China’s first fully digitalized bunkering op completed using eBDN

Back to overview
Infrastructure
April 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Marine fuel supplier China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) (CHIMBUSCO) has completed China’s first fully digitalized bonded bunkering operation using an electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN), marking a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the country’s marine bunker supply chain.

Courtesy of COSCO Shipping

CHIMBUSCO supplied 1,300 metric tons of bonded low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) to the container vessel CSCL Globe—owned by COSCO Shipping—at the Shangdong Terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deepwater Port on April 1, 2025.

The operation is said to represent the ‘first’ fully digitalized process in China’s marine bunker industry, covering declaration, approval, bunkering and eBDN delivery.

eBDN is a digital alternative to the traditional paper-based bunker delivery note. As explained, it enhances accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency for all parties by automatically capturing and transmitting bunkering data through an electronic metering system.

Against the backdrop of accelerating digital transformation in the global shipping industry, the adoption of eBDN delivers significant advantages, including improved document authenticity through real-time multi-party verification, and simplified customs clearance procedures. By enabling data synchronization and direct systems integration, eBDN reduces vessel waiting time and facilitates faster clearance processes for shipowners.

The eBDN also lays the foundation for lifecycle carbon footprint tracking of marine fuels and future integration into blockchain-based bunkering ecosystem, providing essential data for traceable and quantifiable environmental governance.

eBDN
Courtesy of COSCO Shipping

The bunkering operation was made possible through the joint efforts of CHIMBUSCO, COSCO SHIPPING Technology, and key regulatory bodies including the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and port authorities at Yangshan Deepwater Port. The stakeholders collaborated to establish a fully digitalized workflow—from the bunkering declaration and government system interfacing to the real-time transmission of mass flow meters (MFMs) data to the Shanghai International Digital Bunkering Service Platform.

Upon completion, the eBDN and related electronic documents were automatically transmitted to regulatory systems for bonded fuel export verification and emissions tracking. Settlement between CHIMBUSCO and the shipowner was also conducted via eBDN.

