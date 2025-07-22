FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor; Source: Yinson Production
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Yinson Production FPSO’s new milestone boosts gas export capacity

Yinson Production FPSO’s new milestone boosts gas export capacity

Exploration & Production
July 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Malaysia’s Yinson Production, a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur-based energy infrastructure and technology company Yinson, has tucked a new achievement under its belt for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel deployed at a gas project off the coast of Ghana.

FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor; Source: Yinson Production

Describing the action as a key technical milestone aboard the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK), Yinson Production has confirmed the integration of the associated gas system into the non-associated gas infrastructure. The company claims that this development has notably increased the capacity for gas exports to Ghana’s national grid.
 
The project, which was completed in less than four months, involved modifications to JAK’s gas export system. Ralph Mills-Tettey, Yinson Production’s Project Manager, was present during the final stages of installation, commissioning, and the launch of the upgraded infrastructure.
 
According to Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the gas supply has been upgraded from 245 MMscfd to 270 MMscfd, a move hailed as “a significant step towards ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply for the nation.” This enhancement is expected to bolster the country’s power generation and support ongoing economic development.
 
“The government of Ghana and project client Eni have commended Yinson Production for this achievement, recognizing its role in strengthening national energy security and showcasing a strong commitment to operational excellence,” highlighted the Malaysian FPSO player.

FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor contributes Ghana in gas export increase; Source: Yinson Production

With the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Vitol as partners, Eni operates the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) integrated project for the development of oil and natural gas fields offshore Ghana, where the natural gas produced is intended to meet the demands of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Situated off the west coast of Ghana, the Sankofa and Gye Nyame facilities are developed with wells and systems on the seabed, connected to the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor, owned by Yinson Production. While oil production from the fields started in 2017, gas production followed suit a year later.

The formal declaration of commerciality (DoC) was submitted on July 3, 2025, for the Eban-Akoma discoveries within the Cape Three Points Block 4 (CTP-B4), which signifies the conclusion of the appraisal program in CTP-B4.

John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, underlined: “The Declaration of Commerciality for the Eban-Akoma discoveries is a major boost to our oil and gas sector. It highlights the immense potential of our offshore resources to fuel economic transformation, enhance energy security, and drive Ghana’s industrialization agenda. We commend the JV partners and GNPC for their dedication to this strategic national asset.”

Related Article

The JV partnership consists of Eni Ghana Exploration & Production, Vitol Upstream Tano, Woodfields Upstream Ghana, and GNPC Exploration and Production Company (Explorco), operating under the strategic guidance of GNPC and the oversight of the Ministry of Energy and the Petroleum Commission.

According to GNPC, the Eban-1X (oil) and the Akoma-1X (gas and condensate) wells have been officially assessed as commercially viable, perceived as a pivotal step towards unlocking new domestic energy supplies for Ghana.

As a result, the JV partners are now poised to prepare a plan of development (PoD), focusing on optimizing resource recovery, maximizing value creation, and fostering enhanced local content participation throughout the development phases.

Kwame Ntow Amoah, Acting Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, emphasized: “This important milestone proves the value of our partnerships and our commitment to driving growth in the upstream sector for national progress.

“GNPC’s priority remains aligned with the Government’s goal to halt the decline in oil production and boost overall output. The Eban-Akoma discoveries will contribute significantly to achieving that vision.”

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles