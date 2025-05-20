An LNG carrier
12th LNG carrier joins Celsius Tech's fleet, 9 more in the works

May 20, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Celsius Tech Limited, the Hong Kong-based technical management arm of Danish shipowner Celsius, has welcomed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier built by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

LNG carrier Celsius Galway; Source: Celsius Tech.

The 180,000-cubic-meter Celsius Galapagos, boasting what Celsius Tech says is an eco-efficient design, is the 12th LNG vessel in its growing fleet, the operator disclosed in a social media post.

The firm sees this milestone as a reflection of the strength of its team and identity as “one of the fastest-growing” LNG vessel ownership and management companies.

Source: Celsius Tech

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to the entire CelsiusTech family – including our onboard crew, shore-based staff, and the family members at home who continue to support our seafarers unconditionally. You are the least recognized yet most vital contributors to our industry, and your strength and sacrifice make these milestones possible,” said Celsius Tech.

This comes three months after the 11th vessel joined the Hong-Kong based player’s fleet. Named Celsius Galway, this was also a 180,000-cubic-meter (cbm) LNG carrier built by SHI. The 10th vessel, Celsius Granada, was welcomed in late September 2024.

Founded in 2019, Celsius Tech is a joint venture between Celsius and Hong Kong-based Fleet Management, whose entire fleet boasts LNG carriers with a 180,000 cbm capacity.

According to the company website, another nine featuring the same capacity are under construction: three are being built at Samsung Heavy Industries and six at China Merchants Heavy Industries.

