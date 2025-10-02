Celsius names new LNG carrier

LNG carrier Celsius Guadeloupe naming ceremony
Vessels
October 2, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Celsius Tech Limited, the Hong Kong-based technical management arm of Danish shipowner Celsius, has held the naming ceremony for a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

LNG carrier Celsius Guadeloupe; Source Celsius Shipping via LinkedIn

As disclosed in a social media post, the latest addition to the Danish player’s fleet has been named Celsius Guadeloupe. The vessel’s delivery is expected later this month.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners, shipyard teams, colleagues, and well-wishers for making this special occasion possible. A special acknowledgment goes to Mr. Frederik Baier Jensen, Group CIO, Mr. Rajesh Singh, Managing Director of CelsiusTech Limited, and the entire team of Celsius — our proud Celsius family — for their leadership, dedication, and continuous support,” stated the social media post.

In May, the firm welcomed the 180,000-cubic-meter (cbm) Celsius Galapagos, its 12th LNG carrier. More vessels of the same capacity are being built by Samsung Heavy Industries and China Merchants Heavy Industries.

