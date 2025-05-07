Back to overview
$140 million shipping contract comes Wallenius Wilhelmsen's way

Business Developments & Projects
May 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipping and logistics company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a multi-year shipping contract, which includes direct support for its decarbonization initiatives, with an undisclosed construction and mining equipment manufacturer.

According to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the contract has an estimated value of approximately $140 million based on expected volumes over a three-year period.

The renewed agreement, which commenced on May 1, 2025, includes the shipping company’s decarbonization initiatives with a new BAF scheme.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s BAF scheme captures fuel price fluctuations while including a future fuel mix. It is expected to ensure the cost predictability of the fuel mix during the transition to net-zero fuels. The scheme integrates multiple fuel types into a single charge.

“Continuing our positive start to 2025, the significant multi-year contract further strengthens our long-standing partnerships in the high and heavy segment, extending predictability for both the customer and Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” said Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

So far, this month has been busy for the Norwegian company Wallenius Wilhelmsen as it completed two major business transactions.

On May 2, the company said it acquired the remaining shares in Armacup, a New Zealand-based shipping company engaged in the car carrier business, and now controls a 100% stake in Armacup after previously owning 65%.

It also announced that the ownership of Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal (MIRRAT) was transferred to Australian Amalgamated Terminals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qube Holdings Limited, Australia’s largest logistics provider.

At the end of 2024, the shipping company revealed two multi-year shipping contracts, both including biofuel, with undisclosed “large auto OEMs”. Last year, Wallenius Wilhelmsen also secured a multi-year contract worth more than $1 billion, covering shipping, logistics, services, and biofuel use, with a ‘leading global player’ in the premium car segment.

