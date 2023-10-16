2007-built jack-up rig begins drilling program off Thailand

October 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Vietnam’s Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has commenced a drilling program for Northern Gulf Petroleum in the Gulf of Thailand.

Source: PV Drilling

PV Drilling’s 2007-built jack-up rig PV DRILLING I started to perform the drilling program at Block G6/48, Rossukon conventional oil field, on October 10.

The drilling contract between the two companies was officially signed on June 1 with a duration of 60 days. After completing the drilling campaigns for Thang Long, Vietsovpetro in Vietnam, on October 2 PV Drilling pulled the PV DRILLING I rig from Vietnam’s water to transfer to NGP.

Previously, in October 2017, PV Drilling signed the contract for the provision of the rig for the client’s drilling program at Block G10/48.

After completing the short-term contract in Thailand, PV DRILLING I will move to Malaysia for a one-year drilling contract.

“In the context that the drilling market started to recover and was ready to boost, many drilling programs both domestically and internationally continued to be implemented short-term,” PV Drilling stated. “In 2024, all of four jack-up rigs and one TAD rig from PV Drilling will be sent to overseas markets to supply drilling services.”

Northern Gulf Petroleum holds a 57% interest in the Rossukon conventional oil field, while Valeura Energy holds the 43% operated interest, acquired on June 15, 2022.