Home Shipbuilding AAL: Sixth methanol-ready MPP newbuild delivered

June 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company AAL Shipping has taken delivery of AAL Dammam, its sixth methanol-ready dual-fuel Super B-class multipurpose heavy lift vessel.

The naming and delivery ceremony for the 32,000 dwt newbuilding was held at the CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard in China on June 27, 2025.

As informed, AAL Dammam immediately entered service, transporting offshore renewable energy cargo from China to the UK on its maiden voyage.

Launched in 2024, the third-generation of AAL’s eight heavy lifters can accommodate over 150,000 FRT of cargo, with three 350 mt heavy lift cranes. Two large box-shaped cargo holds are said to be optimized for drybulk, featuring adjustable pontoon triple decks and no center line bulkhead. The units have a length of 179.9 meters and a breadth of 30 meters.

Initially, the company had ordered four identical methanol-ready ships in November 2021. However, it subsequently expanded the orderbook to six and later to eight Super B-class units.

Next to the latest MPP vessel, the Singaporean company has so far accepted delivery of AAL Antwerp, AAL Hamburg, AAL Houston, and AAL Limassol.

The fifth unit from the batch, AAL Dubai, was named and delivered in Guangzhou in March this year.

The remaining two ships, AAL Newcastle and AAL Mumbai, are planned to be handed over to their owner in 2026, according to data provided on AAL’s website.

Earlier this month, the shipping company released its 2024 sustainability report, highlighting the project carrier’s achievement of 95% of its environmental, social & governance (ESG) targets across its land and sea operations worldwide.

The carrier achieved an overall reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to 2021, despite operating a larger fleet and employing more people across its office network. Progress in this key ESG area was attributed to the introduction of the new, more fuel-efficient Super B-class vessels and reduced electricity consumption across several offices.

“2024 marked a major milestone in our decarbonisation journey with the delivery of the first four vessels of our eight-strong Super B-Class fleet,” Steward Chen, AAL’s Research and Analytics Manager, commented.

“Built with methanol-ready engines, next-generation hull coatings, and advanced route optimisation software, these 32,000-deadweight heavy lifters are servicing larger and more complex cargoes across dynamic sectors like offshore energy. We can now transport more cargo units per voyage, reducing the number of sailings required and lowering overall GHG emissions.”

