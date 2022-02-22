AAL expands methanol-ready multipurpose vessel fleet

February 22, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based heavy-lift project carrier AAL Shipping has added two multipurpose vessels (MPV) to its third-generation newbuilding programme, increasing its orderbook to six Super B-class vessels.

Courtesy of AAL Shipping

The new order, following the initial order of four vessels from November 2021, includes two 32,000 dwt ships.

As disclosed at the time, the newbuilds will feature innovative design, heavy lifting gear and optimized MPP cargo intake and handling capability.

Each ship will have three heavy lift cranes and be fully compliant with forthcoming IMO CO2 emissions regulations. The vessels will also feature other new technologies in line with the company’s digitalisation and sustainability objectives.

The Super B-Class will be dual-fuel and methanol-ready and run-on MAN main engines of 7,380 kW – supported by 2 x 1,700 kW and 1 x 1,065 kW auxiliary diesel generators.

The vessels will be NOx Tier III compatible with HPSCR, EEDI phase 3 compliancy, featuring a projected service speed of 14.5 knots.

They will also feature modern ballast water treatment systems and innovative hull coating that delivers greater fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions.

Five of the Super B-Class will be named after major breakbulk ports: AAL Antwerp, AAL Hamburg, AAL Houston, AAL Dubai and AAL Dammam. The sixth vessel will bear the name AAL Limassol, in tribute to the town where AAL’s story first began in 1995.

Nicola Pacifico, global head of AAL’s Transport Engineering Department, said: “The Super B-Class will have the capability to accommodate safely more than 60,000 freight tonnes (FRT) of cargo on a single sailing and literally any cargo big and small. The already significant clear weather deck space of 146 x 26 metres will feature unique extendable pontoons that can increase stowage space even further, as well as allowing certain cargoes to safely overhang the deck when required, like wind blades.”

