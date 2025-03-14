Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Methanol-ready dual-fuel AAL Dubai unveiled in China

Methanol-ready dual-fuel AAL Dubai unveiled in China

Vessels
March 14, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipping company AAL Shipping has named its fifth methanol-ready dual-fuel Super B-class vessel after the Middle Eastern maritime hub.

Courtesy of AAL Shipping

The 32,000 dwt multipurpose heavy lift vessel AAL Dubai was named at the CSSC Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China, on March 12, 2025.

The newbuild is named after Dubai, one of the Middle East’s premiere project cargo hubs, where AAL has had a regional office since 2015.

“The Middle East market is going from strength to strength for the project sector, last year enjoying unprecedented levels of capital expenditure across all industries,” Liew Teck Liong, Chief Financial Officer at AAL, commented.

“In 2024 alone, a record-breaking USD264 billion worth of contracts were awarded – a 6.5% increase from the previous year. Naming one of our new Super B-Class vessels after Dubai underscores our dedication to the region, aligning with both the 10th anniversary of our Dubai office and the 30th anniversary of the company.”

Specifically, with a combined lifting capacity of 700 tonnes, the AAL Dubai is engineered to transport a vast array of cargo, including heavy lift project equipment, breakbulk, and dry bulk, all on a single voyage.

The 41,500 cbm and 2,197 TEU newbuild has a length of 179.9 meters and a breadth of 30 meters.

The AAL Dubai will now embark on its maiden voyage, joining sister vessels AAL Limassol, AAL Hamburg, AAL Houston, and AAL Antwerp—all launched in 2024.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The third-generation heavy-lifters can accommodate over 150,000 FRT of cargo, with three 350 mt heavy lift cranes – combinable up to 700 mt max. Two large box-shaped cargo holds are optimized for drybulk, featuring adjustable pontoon triple decks and no centre-line bulkhead.

“We are now over the halfway mark with our Super B-Class deliveries, and those already in service are exceeding our expectations,” Liew added.

Later this year, AAL is expected to take delivery of the AAL Dammam, which will be shortly followed by the AAL Newcastle and AAL Mumbai that have an increased maximum heavy lift capability of 800 tonnes.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles