Aasen Shipping takes delivery of new hybrid methanol-ready self-discharger

Aasen Shipping takes delivery of new hybrid methanol-ready self-discharger

October 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipping company Aasen Shipping has taken delivery of a new hybrid methanol-ready self-discharging general cargo vessel, Aasvaer.

Built by Royal Bodewes, the newbuild 9,400 dwat hybrid was handed over to the owner on October 17, following sea trials conducted at the beginning of the month.

The self-discharger features a battery pack, which will enable peak shaving for both the main engine and the auxiliary engine, as well as the capability for emission-free operations in ports that offer shore power.

In addition, the 120-meter-long newbuild holds methyl/ethyl alcohol-fuel ready class notation, meaning the ship can be retrofitted to operate on green methanol as a marine fuel.

Aasvaer is part of the three-unit order placed by Aasen Shipping at Royal Bodewes shipyard in late 2023.

The second vessel in the series is nearing the launching ceremony, according to the information on the shipbuilder’s update.

In 2021 and 2022, Royal Bodewes also built Aasfjell – dubbed the world’s first hybrid cargo vessel – and Aasfoss for the Norwegian shipowner.

