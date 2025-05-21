Back to overview
Home Green Marine ABB to acquire French BrightLoop to accelerate marine transport electrification

Business Developments & Projects
May 21, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Swedish-Swiss technology company ABB has signed an agreement to acquire BrightLoop, a French company specializing in advanced power electronics, to accelerate its electrification strategy in industrial mobility and marine propulsion.

Illustration: Credit: ABB

As part of the agreement, ABB will acquire an initial 93% controlling interest in BrightLoop and expects to acquire the remaining 7% minority interests in 2028. BrightLoop’s management team will reportedly remain a key part of the business.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ABB said the acquisition will expand its capabilities in delivering “compact, rugged, and intelligent” power conversion systems tailored for the most demanding applications – from construction and mining equipment to electric ferries and offshore vessels.

Founded in 2010 and based in Paris, France, BrightLoop has allegedly experienced strong growth in recent years, driven by the accelerating shift toward electrification across its core industries.

The company is said to offer a portfolio of high- and low-voltage DC/DC converters designed to handle bidirectional power flows with “high efficiency, compactness, and scalability.” As stated, its solutions have been adopted across a wide range of sectors, including off-highway transportation, marine, aerospace, hydrogen mobility, and defense. ABB noted that, moving forward, both companies remain committed to serving customers in these sectors while strategically expanding their market presence.

Edgar Keller, President of ABB’s Traction division, remarked: “This acquisition is a strategic leap forward in our mission to help transport industries operate leaner and cleaner. BrightLoop’s software-defined power platform and expertise in high-performance applications will allow us to deliver even more value to our customers as they transition to cleaner, smarter energy systems.”

Florent Liffran, CEO of BrightLoop, commented: “We are proud and excited to join the ABB family. With our shared passion for power conversion, we’re ready to support the upcoming wave of electrification in large-scale production. Together with the team, and thanks to ABB’s industrial and commercial strength, we will amplify our commitment to delivering outstanding products to fast-growing markets. We’re excited for what lies ahead, and deeply committed to creating value for our customers as part of ABB.”

