ABB to provide technology for Allied Green Ammonia's flagship project in Australia

Business Developments & Projects
March 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Australian Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) and ABB Australia, a subsidiary of Swedish-Swiss technology company ABB, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on AGA’s flagship hydrogen-to-ammonia project.

ABB revealed it will support the project with technology that is “key” to AGA’s engineering and design and will enable the developers to make the final investment decision (FID).

As disclosed, the collaboration will focus on developing a scalable electrical micro-grid solution providing DC and AC switchgear and digital solution, connecting a 4.75 GW capacity solar farm and powering the 3 GW size hydrogen electrolyzer facility and the downstream green ammonia plant.

Alfred Benedict, Chairman and Managing Director of Allied Green Ammonia, stated: “We are delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding together with ABB to incorporate their technology and expertise into this trailblazing project to create a Green Ammonia economy in the Northern Territory.”

To note, AGA’s facility is expected to produce approximately 2,700 metric tons per day (TPD) of green ammonia. Strategically located at Gove Peninsula in the Northern Territory of Australia, the plant is said to be positioned to cater to the growing demand from AGA’s customers in Asia and Europe.

In January 2025, U.S. Plug Power signed a purchase agreement with AGA to supply 3 GW of electrolyzer capacity to the plant. Previously, the two parties signed a binding framework agreement, a MoU and a basic engineering and design package (BEDP). With the final agreement sealed, Plug will, reportedly, develop BEDP, providing technical details and engineering specifications to attract investors and finalize financing. The company is expected to start the manufacturing and delivery of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers starting in Q1 2027.

As for project activities in 2024, it is worth mentioning that AGA signed an agreement with German-based SPG Steiner for the supply of two large-scale 40,000-tonne cryogenic full-containment double-wall ammonia storage tanks and an associated refrigeration system. Furthermore, the company awarded an engineering contract to the Swedish-Finnish company AFRY.

