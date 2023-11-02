ABB to help Carnival optimize fleet performance, boost energy efficiency

November 2, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Switzerland-based technology company ABB and the US cruise company Carnival Corporation have signed a long-term partnership agreement that will cover service for vessels powered by the Azipod XO electric propulsion system.

ABB

Specifically, the agreement includes maintenance for Azipod XO propulsion systems powering vessels operating within several Carnival Corporation brands. Azipod XO propulsion is ABB’s solution for high-power open-water applications, particularly suited for cruise vessels.

The duo said it aims to collaborate on “continued operational excellence and ship performance across the cruise company’s fleet”.

The 15-year agreement covers systematic maintenance planning, critical spares management, and digital solutions for condition monitoring.

ABB said that the agreement will simplify service management of Azipod XO propulsion units, with ABB experts remotely available 24/7 to support the vessels’ electric engineering crew on maintenance.

As explained, the owner accumulates data about Azipod propulsion performance, making spare part management and dry dock planning predictable and cost-efficient.

“This agreement helps optimize our long-term fleet performance while supporting our ongoing efforts to further improve energy and fuel efficiency and reduce emissions throughout our global operations,” Michael Kaczmarek, Senior Vice President, Marine Technology, Carnival Corporation, said.

“We are also creating predictability on maintenance costs and spares planning, which delivers significant gains for planning, procedures and ship performance over the long term. We see this strategic and collaborative agreement as an excellent example of what can be achieved in our ship performance objectives through collaboration with our key technology suppliers.”

“The agreement and its 15-year timeframe further strengthen the long-standing collaboration between ABB and Carnival Corporation. We take great pride in making sure Carnival Corporation’s cruise vessels get the full benefits of an optimized maintenance plan, service offering and access to our digital services around the world,” Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports, commented.

ABB secured its first Azipod propulsion order for the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Elation in 1995, and after selecting the solution for a second Fantasy-class vessel, Carnival Corporation has gone on to specify Azipod propulsion for more than 40 vessels for its various cruise brands.

The gearless, steerable Azipod propulsion system, with the electric drive motor in a pod outside the ship’s hull, can rotate 360 degrees to increase vessel maneuverability and efficiency, while cutting fuel consumption by up to 20 percent compared to conventional shaftline systems, according to the company.