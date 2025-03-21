Malta
Malta gov’t and Carnival ink ‘landmark’ shore power agreement

Authorities & Government
March 21, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Maltese government and Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s biggest cruise company, have signed a shore power purchase agreement, the ‘first’ of its kind in the Mediterranean region.

Illustration only. Courtesy of Carnival Corporation

It is understood that Carnival UK & P&O signed the agreement on behalf of Carnival Corporation & plc, whose nine cruise lines—including P&O Cruises, Cunard, AIDA, Costa, Holland America, Seabourn, and Princess Cruises—regularly call at Malta.

Under the deal inked with Transport Malta, Carnival’s vessels are set to draw power from the country’s national grid while docked in the Grand Harbour, a natural harbor that is also known as the Port of Marsa, thus eliminating the need to run their onboard engines for onboard systems.

According to the Maltese government branch, P&O Cruises’ vessel Azura is currently undergoing maintenance in drydock where it is being outfitted with the necessary shore-to-ship connection systems.

The electrified cruise berths could transform Malta’s maritime infrastructure, the country’s government has said. The effort is anticipated to ‘significantly’ slash harmful pollutant emissions and, in doing so, improve air quality at the Grand Harbor while simultaneously supporting the local economy.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela underscored the importance of this endeavor, explaining that cruise liners contribute roughly €88 million every year to the country’s economy, while nearly €40 million is generated directly from passenger spending.

He also stressed that the cooperation with Carnival is not only an economic opportunity but also a chance to give speed to Malta’s sustainability vision and ensure that the operations would be run in line with the EU’s environmental guidelines.

The deal with Carnival Corporation itself reportedly builds on previous steps Malta has taken to become a hub for ecological innovation by integrating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power with shore-to-ship energy for vessels.

“By harnessing the power of the sun and the sea, we are not only reducing emissions but also positioning Malta as an example of the ecological progress that can be achieved in the Mediterranean,” Prime Minister Abela shared.

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure, and Public Works Chris Bonett added: “When ships dock and connect to the country’s electrical grid, we drastically reduce surrounding pollution, creating a positive impact on the communities and towns around the port. We are proud to be implementing this shift five years ahead of the European Union’s requirements.”

To remind, the first operational shore power facility in the Mediterranean Sea was inaugurated in Malta’s capital city of Valetta in July last year.

At the time, it was divulged that Valetta’s local power grid had officially supplied electricity for all of the operations by MSC World Europa, a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered cruise ship owned by MSC Cruises, marking the beginning of a ‘new chapter’ for Malta’s maritime sector.

