Adora Flora City, second Chinese-built cruise ship, makes a splash

April 29, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Adora Flora City, the second large cruise ship to be constructed in China by a domestic shipyard, has been floated out, marking another step in the country’s efforts to develop a homegrown cruise shipbuilding industry.

Credit: Adora Cruises

As disclosed, the float-out was completed on April 28, 2025. The vessel was constructed by Shanghai Waigaoquiao Shipbuilding (SWS), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), for Adora Cruises, a Chinese-American cruise line formerly known as CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping.

Adora Cruises was established in October 2015 as a joint venture between the world’s largest cruise company Carnival Corporation & plc, Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, and CSSC. The line was expected to begin operations in 2020 but was initially delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Adora Cruises, its latest addition to the roster measures 341 meters in length, said to represent an increase of 17.4 meters compared to the newbuild’s predecessor, China’s inaugural domestically-built cruise ship Adora Magic City. It has a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes.

The cruise vessel was reportedly outfitted with two desulfurization systems and five environmental protection solutions, owing to which the newbuild is expected to achieve a reduction in harmful pollutant emissions.

As informed, Adora Flora City is slated for a handover by the end of next year and is expected to commence international voyages from Guangzhou in 2027, focusing on routes to South and Southeast Asia.

The Chinese-American cruise line is understood to have formally booked Adora Flora City at SWS back in November 2018 as part of a broader agreement involving the construction of two Vista-class cruise vessels, with options for four more. This was reportedly done under a joint venture between Adora Cruises, CSSC and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri through an investment of about $1.5 billion.

The company’s first unit, Adora Magic City, joined its owner’s fleet in January 2024, while the remainder of the ships, should all four additional options be exercised, were said to be planned for annual deliveries through 2028. In addition to these two units, Adora Cruises also owns the 85,619 GT Adora Mediterranea, which was originally built as Costa Mediterranea and acquired by the firm in 2021.

A newcomer in the cruise ship construction sector, China has been endeavoring to join the ranks of industry heavyweights like Italy (for instance, Fincantieri), Germany (Meyer Werft) and France (Chantiers de l’Atlantique).

Moreover, China’s commitment to environmental sustainability, as seen, for example, by the increased adoption of clean fuel-driven propulsion systems, is anticipated to strengthen the nation’s position not just in the cruise vessel construction segment but also in the broader shipbuilding industry. Numbers appear to back such predictions, with data showing that the Far Eastern country’s cruise shipbuilding market could reach a value of $731.1 million by 2032.

This year, China also remained at the helm of global shipbuilding as it secured commissions for 3,454 out of a total of 5,735 vessels of the present orderbook. Per Greek shipbroker Intermodal’s March 2025 data, this marks a share of 62.42% or a total of 175.4 million gross tons. Neighbouring South Korea and Japan retained the second and third positions, respectively.

