Back to overview
Home Subsea Greece investing over €61M in third Corfu-mainland interconnector

Greece investing over €61M in third Corfu-mainland interconnector

Project & Tenders
September 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek transmission system operator (TSO) Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) is investing more than €61 million to further strengthen Corfu’s energy security with a third subsea interconnector linking the island to the mainland.

Source: IPTO via LinkedIn

The project will see the construction of the 21-kilometer 150 kV Corfu–Igoumenitsa interconnection, set to also enhance electricity reliability in the neighboring region of Epirus.

According to Greek daily newspaper Naftemporiki, IPTO is proceeding with the signing of the contract for the new high-voltage cable interconnection and FULGOR S.A. was selected as the contractor for a price of €61.19 million.

Looking ahead to 2026, IPTO said it continues to modernize transmission infrastructure across the Ionian Islands, from Corfu to Lefkada, Kefalonia, and Zakynthos, building a more resilient and reliable power system for the future.

To remind, the largest electricity transmission project in Greece, the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection, began operating at the end of May, fully integrating Crete into the national electricity system. The link completed a three-month testing phase at the end of August, marking entry into the final stage before official commercial operation.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles